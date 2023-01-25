ILT20 match abandoned in Dubai due to rain

The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Rain played spoilsport in the 16th match of the DP World ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday night.
The match was called off after officials waited until 8.30 pm (UAE time) to determine whether the pitch would be playable after the heavy downpour.
Both teams shared one point each. Gulf Giants, who were in second place with eight points from five matches, moved to the top slot with the single point from their sixth match replacing Desert Vipers who were at the top with eight points from five matches. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who had lost all their previous five matches, earned their first point but they remain at the bottom of the table.
Gulf Giants had come into this match after losing to Sharjah Warriors in their last match. Sharjah’s medium pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, through a five-wicket spell, had bowled out Gulf Giants for 130 while chasing a target of 152.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, in their last match against MI Emirates, looked like recording their first win, but Andre Russell, who bowled the last over, failed to defend the 20 runs needed to win the match.
Today's match
Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
6 pm UAE Time
