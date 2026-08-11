ILT20: Klaasen, Allen, Miller join UAE's IPL-style tournament

T20 superstars Finn Allen, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen will add immense value to the ILT20's batting firepower, with the trio joining the league as pre-auction signings for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants for the tournament’s fifth season.

Allen (ADKR), Miller and Klaasen (both Gulf Giants) will be making their maiden DP World ILT20 appearances, while big-hitting Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (Dubai Capitals) makes a return to the tournament after a three-year gap.

Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Shimron Hetmyer (Desert Vipers), Rovman Powell and Mustafizur Rahman (Dubai Capitals), Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) and Sikandar Raza (Sharjah Warriorz) return to their Season 4 franchises. Vipers, the defending champions, have also retained Andries Gous and Dan Lawrence, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani return to the Giants camp.

The six ILT20 franchises completed the pre-auction signing process for foreign players on August 3.

The teams will complete their selection process by adding UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and additional foreign players — a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 23 players per squad — at the player auction, which will be held in Dubai on October 1.

New Zealand’s Finn Allen is widely regarded as one of the most fearsome openers in the T20 circuit. The right-hander blazed away to a sensational 33-ball century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against South Africa.

In 62 T20I appearances, the 27-year-old has scored 1,663 runs (three 100s) at a phenomenal strike rate of 170.73.

David Miller is one of the most seasoned and accomplished middle-order batters in the format. The left-hander has tallied 2,804 T20I runs at 33.78 (141.40 strike rate) in his distinguished 140-match T20I career for South Africa.

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 1,000 runs for South Africa in 58 T20I matches. The wicketkeeper-batter is considered one of the best hitters in the T20 format, especially against spin bowling. He remains one of the most sought-after T20 players on the circuit, with nearly 300 T20 appearances and close to 7,000 runs in the format.

Stoinis — an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 winner — has remained one of the mainstays of Australia’s white-ball squads for more than a decade. In 87 T20Is, he has scored 1,416 runs (30.78 average, 146.28 strike rate) as an explosive middle- and lower-order batter. With his right-arm medium-pace bowling, Stoinis has captured 53 wickets at 25.22.

The pre-auction signings also include USA’s Matthew Tromp (ADKR), Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (Desert Vipers), Noor Ahmad (Dubai Capitals), West Indian Sherfane Rutherford (MI Emirates), Adam Milne (Sharjah Warriorz), James Vince (Sharjah Warriorz), and Waqar Salamkheil (Sharjah Warriorz).

The fifth season of the ILT20, the UAE's IPL-style franchise league, will be played in November and December in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

While Desert Vipers are the defending champions, Gulf Giants won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023.

MI Emirates triumphed in 2024, and Dubai Capitals emerged champions the following year.

Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have yet to win the title.

The tournament, launched in 2023, has already established itself as the second-most watched T20 league in the world after the Indian Premier League (IPL).