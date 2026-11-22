Ibrahim Zadran’s magnificent half-century and some superb death-overs bowling saw Gulf Giants overcome Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Zadran’s 53-ball 84 was the cornerstone of the Giants' 168 for eight in 20 overs before the Warriorz were restricted to 161 for seven.

The seven-run win gave the Giants the perfect start in the six-team franchise league, which got underway on Saturday.

The fifth edition of the UAE’s IPL-style T20 tournament has drawn a galaxy of stars, including Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

But in the first match of Sunday’s double-header, it was Afghanistan’s Zadran who stole the show.

The opening batter remained solid despite losing partners at regular intervals as the Giants struggled at 61 for four in the ninth over.

But in South African star David Miller (47 off 32 balls), Zadran found the perfect partner as the two shared 88 runs for the fifth wicket to revive the Giants' innings.

Their partnership eventually helped the former champions put up a competitive total on the board.

In reply, the Warriorz batters struggled against a disciplined bowling effort from the Giants, falling short by seven runs.

Opener Paul Walter (40 off 24 balls) did his job brilliantly, but after his dismissal in the eighth over, the Warriorz lost their way, failing to cope with the asking rate.

David Wiese (4-0-16-2), the 41-year-old all-rounder from Namibia, was outstanding with the ball.

Gulf Giants skipper Heinrich Klaasen was all praise for his team.

"The team showed a lot of character even if it wasn't the prettiest game. We had too many soft dismissals with the bat, and the way the ball reacted off the pitch left us in a difficult position, but Ibrahim showed us how to bat,” the South African said.

“His partnership with David gave us a good target to bowl at. Our powerplay bowling wasn't what we wanted, but the quality of our death bowling and through the middle overs was fantastic, and the boys showed real fight in the key phases."

Sharjah Warriorz skipper Sikandar Raza was gracious in defeat.

"Credit to the opposition, Ibrahim was very measured in his innings. To go far in this tournament, you need to manage the chase and the run rate well rather than leave it too late," he said.

Brief Scores

Gulf Giants 168/8 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 84, David Miller 47, Azmatullah Omarzai 17, Adam Milne 2 for 33, Junaid Siddique 2 for 30)

Sharjah Warriorz 161/7 in 20 overs (Paul Walter 40, Mohammad Nabi 39, James Vince 31, David Wiese 2 for 16, Azmatullah Omarzai 1 for 34)

Player of the match: Ibrahim Zadran