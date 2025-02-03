ILT20: Dubai Capitals set up Desert Vipers clash in Qualifier 1

Qais Ahmad of Dubai Capitals celebrates the wicket of Adam Hose of Desert Vipers. — Supplied photo

Dubai Capitals produced a magnificent all-round performance in the last league game of the ILT20 Season 3 as they beat table-toppers Desert Vipers by nine wickets. The impressive win on Monday helped the Capitals finish second in the points table with 12 points from 10 matches behind Vipers (14 points).

The Capitals now will take on Vipers in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Wednesday.

The winners of the match will qualify for the final while the losers will play the winners of the Eliminator (Thursday, in Sharjah) between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz in the Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in Sunday’s title decider.

On Monday, the Capitals restricted Vipers to 137 all out in 19.4 overs, thanks to Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad’s stunning spell (4-0-25-4). Dan Lawrence made 44 but the Vipers, who were 82 for two after 9.4 overs, lost eight wickets for just 55 runs.

In reply, the Capitals reached the target in 17.1 overs losing just one wicket as Shai Hope (52 not out off 54 balls) and Gulbadin Naib (55 not out off 31 balls) took the team home.

Desert Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson was disappointed with the result.

“These things happen. I will still back the boys. Qais bowled exceptionally. We will have to go back to the drawing board and come back again," he said.

"We have been outstanding and a little blip in the end will not change anything. Max had a back twinge, but he should hopefully be fine for the playoffs.”

Meanwhile, player of the match Qais Ahmed was pleased with his performance.

“When you are playing with such legendary cricketers like Sam Billings, they always support me and give me confidence," he said. "He kept saying you are our main bowler and will take wickets. The wicket was very good for spin, so I tried my best to turn the ball. I am happy for these four wickets. Of course, I enjoyed that wicket, Sam Curran is a big wicket.” Brief scores: Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by nine wickets Desert Vipers: 137/10 in 19.4 overs (Dan Lawrence 44, Sam Curran 28, Alex Hales 18, Qais Ahmad 4 for 25, Obed McCoy 3 for 22) Dubai Capitals: 138/1 in 17.1 overs (Gulbadin Naib 55 not out, Shai Hope 52 not out, Adam Rossington 27, David Payne 1 for 29) Player of the Match: Qais Ahmed