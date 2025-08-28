ILT20 Development Tournament: Vipers, Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Giants secure wins

The third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament saw victories for Desert Vipers Development, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development, MI Emirates Development, and Gulf Giants Development.

On Wednesday evening, Gulf Giants Development edged past Desert Vipers Development by six runs. Up against sharp spells from Awais Ahmed (3/25) and Sanjay Pahal (3/15), the Giants managed a meagre total of 138 all out, with Muhammad Aftab Alam (48 off 41) and Zahid Ali (30 off 27) emerging as the top scorers.

In response, Tanish Suri’s (53 off 50) fighting fifty was not enough for the Vipers. Tahir Zaman (3/22), Zahid Ali (2/24), and Muhammad Uzair Khan (2/29) kept the pressure on with regular breakthroughs, and Zaman’s two wickets in the penultimate over proved decisive as the Vipers were restricted to 132/9.

Earlier in the day, Vriitya Aravind (50 off 35) led a commanding batting effort as MI Emirates Development defeated Dubai Capitals Development by 42 runs. Kamran Atta (33 off 21), Lovepreet Singh (39 off 22), Vishnu Sukumaran (29* off 19), and Rizwaan CP (25 off 13) provided brisk contributions to help MI Emirates post 189/5. Medium-pacer Said Nazeer stood out with figures of 2/32 in a Capitals attack that rotated through eight bowlers.

In reply, Muhammad Mohsin (3/43) struck twice in the powerplay to put the Capitals on the back foot, while Zahoor Khan (2/37) and Faraaz Uddin (2/14) picked up key wickets at crucial moments. The Capitals were eventually bowled out for 147 in 18.5 overs, handing MI Emirates a comfortable victory.

In Tuesday’s evening clash, Desert Vipers Development defeated Sharjah Warriorz Development by three wickets. While Rohan Mustafa (28 off 21) and Yasir Kaleem (33 off 28) made steady contributions, it was Raees Ahmed (64 off 28) who lit up the innings, racing to a 20-ball half-century and taking the Warriorz to 174/7. Khuzaima Tanveer (2/23), Sanjay Pahal (2/26), and Hafiz Almas Ayub (2/13) had also delivered vital spells to keep the Warriorz in check.

In response, the Vipers were reeling at 50/4 after eight overs, with Haider Razzaq striking twice in his two-over burst. The middle order kept the chase alive through Basil Hameed (30 off 21), Nilansh Keswani (35 off 26), and Taimoor Ali (24 off 21). Sanjay Pahal (42 off 15) and Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (20 off 12) then stitched together a 63-run stand in 26 balls, guiding the Vipers to chase down the remaining 36 runs in the last two overs and seal victory off the final delivery.

Tuesday’s first clash saw Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development register a commanding 73-run victory over MI Emirates Development. At the top of the order, Ronak Panoly (43 off 34) and Sagar Kalyan (60 off 42) put on a 101-run stand to give the Knight Riders a strong platform. Despite only three other batters reaching double figures, none crossing 20, they managed to post 167/6 in 20 overs. Muhammad Farooq Momand was the standout bowler for MI Emirates with figures of 3/30.

The chase never gathered momentum, as MI Emirates slipped to 45/4 by the eighth over. Usaid Amin then ripped through the batting lineup with superb figures of 5/11, while Sanchit Sharma (3/21) continued his fine form with the ball. MI Emirates were eventually bowled out for 94 in 16.5 overs.

Brief Scores

Gulf Giants Development defeated Desert Vipers Development by six runs

Gulf Giants Development 138/10 in 20 overs (Muhammad Aftab Alam 48, Zahid Ali 30; Awais Ahmed 3 for 25, Sanjay Pahal 3 for 15) Desert Vipers Development 132/9 in 20 overs (Tanish Suri 53; Tahir Zaman 3 for 22, Zahid Ali 2 for 24, Muhammad Uzair Khan 2 for 29)

MI Emirates Development defeated Dubai Capitals Development by 42 runs

MI Emirates Development 189/5 in 20 overs (Vriitya Aravind 50, Lovepreet Singh 39, Kamran Atta 33; Said Nazeer 2 for 32) Dubai Capitals Development 147/10 in 18.5 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 3 for 43, Zahoor Khan 2 for 37, Faraaz Uddin 2 for 14)

Desert Vipers Development defeated Sharjah Warriorz Development by three wickets

Sharjah Warriorz Development 174/7 in 20 overs (Raees Ahmed 64, Yasir Kaleem 33, Rohan Mustafa 28; Khuzaima Tanveer 2 for 23, Sanjay Pahal 2 for 26, Hafiz Almas Ayub 2 for 13) Desert Vipers Development 175/7 in 20 overs (Sanjay Pahal 42*, Nilansh Keswani 35, Basil Hameed 30; Hafiz Almas Ayub 2 for 13, Sanjay Pahal 2 for 26, Haider Razzaq 2 for 23)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development defeated MI Emirates Development by 73 runs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development 167/6 in 20 overs (Sagar Kalyan 60, Ronak Panoly 43; Muhammad Farooq Momand 3 for 30) MI Emirates Development 94 in 16.5 overs (Rizwaan CP 26; Usaid Amin 5 for 11, Sanchit Sharma 3 for 21)