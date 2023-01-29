ILT20: Desert Vipers pull off exciting win over Dubai Capitals

Desert Vipers defeated Dubai Capitals by 12 runs to regain top slot

Rohan Mustafa of Desert Vipers celebrates the wicket of Sikandar Raza of Dubai Capitals. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 12:17 AM

Desert Vipers pulled off an exciting 12-run victory over Dubai Capitals in the 20th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday night to regain the top position in the points table.

Though Desert Vipers could post only a moderate total of 149 for 9 through a captain’s knock of 40 off 32 balls from Colin Munro, Dubai Capitals were restricted to 137 for 5 in 20 overs through a splendid and accurate bowling by Rohan Mustafa (2 for 27).

Mustafa was backed well by Matheesha Pathirana and Tom Curran. For Dubai Capitals, Adam Zampa playing his first match, bowled brilliantly take three wickets for 16 to bag the Player of the match award.

Dubai Capitals’ skipper Rovman Powell (34n.o) and Yusuf Pathan (35n.o) put on an unbeaten partnership of 52 runs in 6.3 overs, but their effort went in vain before the tight bowling.

Speaking about their performance, Desert Vipers’ Rohan Mustafa said: “The Dubai Capitals bowled really well towards the end of our innings. Credit to them. It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on. I thought we had enough on the board at the end of our innings.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals’ Adam Zampa said: “Tom Curran and Matheesha Pathirana bowled impressively for the Vipers. The batting group will talk about what they can do better and think about what they could do if they find themselves in the same situation again.”

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals by 12 runs.

Desert Vipers 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 40, Sam Billings 25, Tom Curran 21, Sherfane Rutherford 22, Jake Ball 2 for 43, Fred Klaassen 2 for 35, Adam Zampa 3 for 16)

Dubai Capitals 137 for 5 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 24, Rovman Powell 34n.o, Yusuf Pathan 35n.o, Rohan Mustafa 2 for 27)

Player of match: Adam Zampa

Today's match

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

6 pm