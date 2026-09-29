Babar Azam to play in UAE's IPL style T20 league in November 2026
The player's participation, along with those of other global cricket stars, has been announced through a list of players published ahead of the Player Auction
- PUBLISHED: Tue 29 Sept 2026, 2:04 PM UPDATED: Tue 29 Sept 2026, 2:12 PM
UAE's IPL-style DP World International League T20 tournament this year will see Pakistan cricket great Babar Azam playing for one of the six teams.
The player's participation, along with those of other global cricket stars, was announced through a list of players published ahead of the Player Auction, which will take place at the ICC Academy Indoors, Dubai on Thursday, October 1.
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Other globally recognised T20 superstars on the list are Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alzarri Joseph, Faf du Plessis and Liam Livingstoner.
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The auction will feature more than 200 players hailing from 23 countries — 11 full member nations, ILT20 partners Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and an additional ten associate member nations.
Price slabs for the auction
Players have been grouped into price slabs of $80,000, $40,000, and $10,000. The full breakdown can be seen in the image below.
Rules for the auction are:
All UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia players will enter the auction at the $10,000 base price.
No UAE, Saudi Arabia or Kuwait player can be retained by teams this season.
Teams are permitted to use one Right to Match option (RTM) on a UAE player that either played for them in the previous season or played for their team in the recently concluded DP World ILT20 Development Tournament.
Each franchise will enter the auction with a purse of $1.3 million plus any remaining amount from the $700,000 allocated earlier for Pre-Auction Signings.