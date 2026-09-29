Babar Azam to play in UAE's IPL style T20 league in November 2026

UAE's IPL-style DP World International League T20 tournament this year will see Pakistan cricket great Babar Azam playing for one of the six teams.

The player's participation, along with those of other global cricket stars, was announced through a list of players published ahead of the Player Auction, which will take place at the ICC Academy Indoors, Dubai on Thursday, October 1.

Other globally recognised T20 superstars on the list are Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alzarri Joseph, Faf du Plessis and Liam Livingstoner.

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The auction will feature more than 200 players hailing from 23 countries — 11 full member nations, ILT20 partners Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and an additional ten associate member nations.

Price slabs for the auction

Players have been grouped into price slabs of $80,000, $40,000, and $10,000. The full breakdown can be seen in the image below.

Rules for the auction are: