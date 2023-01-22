ILT20: Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
Aggressive knocks from Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer helped Gulf Giants chase down Desert Vipers’ mammoth score of 195 for 4 to extend their winning streak in the 12th match of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Gulf Giants recorded their fourth successive victory through a five-wicket win while Desert Vipers crashed to their first defeat despite Alex Hales’ scintillating knock of 99 off 57 balls with 10 boundaries and five sixes.
Lynn cracked 71 off 42 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes while Hetmyer smashed 70 off 35 balls with five boundaries and five sixes to win the match with three balls to spare.
“We have to remember what we are doing well and continue to keep doing that in the future," Hetmyer said.
"My mind was clear when I walked into bat. I thought that if we could get 40 runs in the powerplay then we would get to our target. I knew that anything could have happened with just one good partnership.”
Meanwhile, Desert Vipers’ head coach James Foster praises the rival bowlers after the match.
“The Gulf Giants bowled exceptionally well during the last four overs of our innings. They used the big boundary to their advantage. I thought Gleeson was outstanding," Foster said.
"We showed high levels of quality today, but ended up on the wrong side of the result. They put us under pressure with the bat and at times you just have to tell the opposition well played.”
Brief scores:
Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by five wickets.
Desert Vipers 195 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohan Mustafa 23, Alex Hales 99, Colin Munro 39, Sherfane Rutherford 27 not out)
Gulf Giants 196 for 5 in 19.3 overs (Chris Lynn 71, Shimron Hetmyer 70, David Wiese 22 not out; Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 24)
Player of Match: Shimron Hetmyer
Today's match
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors
Dubai International Stadium
6 pm UAE Time
Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
