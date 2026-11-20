The stage is set for the fifth edition of the star-studded ILT20, the UAE’s IPL-style franchise tournament, which gets under way tomorrow.

Defending champions Desert Vipers will take on MI Emirates in the opening game at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

The league will see several world-class players in action, including Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, Heinrich Klaasen, Sunil Narine, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Phil Salt, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller and Liam Livingstone.

Among the other big names is New Zealand stalwart Colin Munro, who will defend the colours of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

“It’s great to see the league growing. It would be rude not to say we want to go the whole way, but we also just want to have some fun and enjoy the tournament. It’s not every day in the UAE that you can watch the calibre of players that are here right now,” Munro said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers’ England pacer David Payne said Babar’s arrival was a big boost for the team.

“We have a strong core with a few new faces, and we’ve tried to keep the consistency so that it translates onto the pitch again. Bringing in Shadab Khan as skipper is a great shout for us. Moreover, we all know what a world-class player Tom Curran is. Babar Azam is a world-class talent too, and I’m looking forward to picking his brains and working with him,” he said.

Faf du Plessis, the former South Africa skipper, is also excited ahead of his ILT20 debut with Dubai Capitals.

“It’s always a nice place to play your cricket in such great facilities. South African players have always wanted to play in this tournament because the standard of the competition is quite good,” he said.

Klaasen, South Africa’s white-ball superstar, is all set to lead Gulf Giants.

“It’s always exciting to play against players you don’t know about. In all such tournaments around the world, there’s always one guy whose life and career changes after a strong performance. I know there will be plenty of such players this season as well,” he said.

The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at 6:30 pm at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, before the first game between Vipers and MI Emirates, which will start at 7:20 pm.

In the second match of the season, Sharjah Warriorz will take on Season 1 winners Gulf Giants at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The second game of Super Sunday will see Dubai Capitals face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium.

Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host its first match on November 26, with the Knight Riders taking on MI Emirates.

The six teams will play 10 matches each in a round-robin format, from which the top four will advance to the playoffs.

Dubai International Stadium will host the final on Sunday, December 20.

The state-of-the-art stadium in Dubai will host 15 matches overall, while Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11 matches.

The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host eight matches.