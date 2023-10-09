ICC World Cup: Injury-hit Lankans can pose a threat to Pakistan

By Ayaz Memon Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023

Pakistan overcame some tough moments to win their first match against Netherlands. The plus points were the batting of newcomer Saud Shakeel, the form of all-rounder Shadab Khan and Mohamed Nawaz, and the pace attack firing on all cylinders, with Haris Rauf particularly impressive.

However, if Pakistan have to prosper in this tournament, skipper Babar Azam, the best batsman in his side, will have to show a quick uptick.

Against Netherlands, he looked anxious and burdened. Opponents are always looking for tell-tale signs of stress and self-doubt in key players. Babar not scoring heavily leaves Pakistan that much vulnerable.

While injury-hit Sri Lanka are not rated to reach the knockout stage, they cannot be disregarded. In their opening match against a rampaging South Africa, they put up an admirable show, scoring in excess of 300, chasing a whopping 429.

They didn’t flag under pressure, the body language was strong with Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka showing gumption and never-say-die spirit.

They made sizzling half centuries which should alert Pakistan to the threats that they face in this match.

Where Pakistan look considerably ahead is in the bowling. Afridi, Rauf, Wasim, Shadab, Nawaz make a formidable attack that has variety, experience and class. Sri Lanka are sorely missing Hasaranga. Pakistan’s batsmen will look to exploit this modest attack to the hilt.

