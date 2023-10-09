ICC World Cup: Injury-hit Lankans can pose a threat to Pakistan

The Spaniard’s 54-hole score is the lowest of the season on the Asian Tour
Pakistan overcame some tough moments to win their first match against Netherlands. The plus points were the batting of newcomer Saud Shakeel, the form of all-rounder Shadab Khan and Mohamed Nawaz, and the pace attack firing on all cylinders, with Haris Rauf particularly impressive.
However, if Pakistan have to prosper in this tournament, skipper Babar Azam, the best batsman in his side, will have to show a quick uptick.
Against Netherlands, he looked anxious and burdened. Opponents are always looking for tell-tale signs of stress and self-doubt in key players. Babar not scoring heavily leaves Pakistan that much vulnerable.
While injury-hit Sri Lanka are not rated to reach the knockout stage, they cannot be disregarded. In their opening match against a rampaging South Africa, they put up an admirable show, scoring in excess of 300, chasing a whopping 429.
They didn’t flag under pressure, the body language was strong with Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka showing gumption and never-say-die spirit.
They made sizzling half centuries which should alert Pakistan to the threats that they face in this match.
Where Pakistan look considerably ahead is in the bowling. Afridi, Rauf, Wasim, Shadab, Nawaz make a formidable attack that has variety, experience and class. Sri Lanka are sorely missing Hasaranga. Pakistan’s batsmen will look to exploit this modest attack to the hilt.
Close contests in most divisions at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club event
The all-new global T20 tournament will feature retired and non-contracted players from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa
Nation's overall jiu-jitsu medal count now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze
Batter makes history by smashing the fastest World Cup century before Mendis (76), Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) fight-back in vain with rapid fifties
The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
The cuntry's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at China now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze
American becomes the most decorated gymnast with a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast, male or female