ICC World Cup 2023: Wary of upset, India rule out rotating bowlers

In-form India do not fancy becoming one of the victims of an upset in the 50-overs World Cup and have decided against rotating their bowlers in Thursday's match against Bangladesh.
Two days after Afghanistan stunned defending champions England in New Delhi, the Netherlands, the only non-Test playing nation in the tournament, inflicted on South Africa their first defeat at this World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
India have begun the tournament with a hat trick of wins and are determined not to let any complacency derail their campaign.
"When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge," bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told reporters.
"From our perspective, I don't think we'll take any team (lightly) - that's the discussion we had."
"Be it Bangladesh or Netherlands, we want to treat every game equally ... Every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important."
Twice champions India appear to have settled on the right combination even if it means keeping out pacer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
"Honestly, it is never an easy decision," former India bowler Mhambrey explained.
"We had a clear chat with him (Shami). Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us is very clear - that we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket."
With India keen to maintain their winning momentum, Shami and Ashwin may have to wait longer for their chance.
"I think it's important to maintain this start really," Mhambrey said when asked if the team were considering rotating their bowlers to keep them fresh.
"As of now there is no discussion about rotation from our point of view. I think it is important to carry this momentum for the next game as well. No thought as such."
The bowling coach also acknowledged the contribution seamer Jasprit Bumrah had made since returning from a back injury earlier this year.
"You have seen him in the last three games and what he brings to the table," Mhambrey said.
"He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays, he's well-adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he's a top death bowler.
"I think in that sense, we really missed him."
