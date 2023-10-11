ICC World Cup 2023: South Africans have the edge over Aussies

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africans have the edge over Aussies

Five-time World Cup winners Australia clash against an in-form South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The Aussies will have to raise their level to get their first points of the World Cup after going down to India in their first game.

South Africa, who hammered the highest score so far in the tournament (428 against Sri Lanka), must be very high on confidence against a team they have found difficult to deal with in past World Cups.

In the five-match series before the World Cup against the Aussies, South Africa came from 2-0 down to beat the Australians 3-2 and would like to continue the momentum when they meet them at the slowish Lucknow pitch.

Australia's problem is spin and South Africa have the crafty Keshav Maharaj and chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi.

Aiden Makram, one of their best batsmen, is also quite handy with his off spin.

On the other hand, Adam Zampa, Australia's only recognised spinner, struggled against India in spin friendly conditions at Chennai.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both looked good against India and will hope to stop the South African juggernaut.

Overall, South Africa looks a well-balanced side, but they have a history of faltering towards the end of the World Cup campaigns.

A convincing performance against the Aussies will certainly put them on track to achieve something special this time around.