ICC World Cup 2023: Australia need to justify their favourites tag

Australia’s tepid show against India has brightened South Africa’s prospects in this match. Where the Aussies struggled, in batting and bowling, and succumbed tamely, the Proteas got off to a rousing start in the tournament, hammering the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground and making a record World Cup score.
True, the pitches for these two matches differed vastly. Aussies were flummoxed by India on a Chennai turner while South Africa prospered on the Delhi featherbed. But the intensity, the competitive edge which South Africans – compared to listless Australia — displayed was impressive.
Also, the Proteas come into this match with four wins from their last five matches, three of these against Australia. So while there is no match to the star power of the Aussies, South Africa have shown they are not to be easily overshadowed.
On paper, Australia boast a more-rounded side with richer international experience. But where experience of playing in Indian conditions – the most crucial factor – is concerned, the South Africans are not laggards.
Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van Der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi are all IPL veterans. This gives the team depth in batting and bowling. Moreover, they have hit a rich vein of form in the past few weeks.
How the pitch at Lucknow will play is anybody’s guess. Rated among the top three teams when the tournament began, the pressure is squarely on Australia to justify that billing.
Players To Watch Out For
Australia
Steve Smith
Fulcrum of the batting, he was the only one who looked in control on a tricky pitch. Australia’s slide to a poor score began with his dismissal. The more time he spends in the middle, Australia’s prospects of winning rise in proportion.
South Africa
Quinton de Kock
The slim-built left-handed opener has been in crackling form in recent weeks. Began this tournament with a sparkling century against Sri Lanka. Attacking batsman who can take the game away from the opponents swiftly
