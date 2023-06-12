ICC to release World Cup 2023 schedule this week; India-Pakistan faceoff likely to take place in Chennai

Filipino-Canadian Fernandez and American partner Townsend storm into French Open women's doubles final
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
The schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be released within the next 48 hours, senior officials of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) have confirmed. According to Indian media outlets, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently in the process of finalising the last details.
India will be playing their group stage games across 9 different venues, say reports.
“We are meeting ICC officials tomorrow to discuss the fine prints of the schedule. Once that’s done, we will have it for you. By Monday, we should have the final schedule," an official told InsideSport.
The highly anticipated faceoff between India and Pakistan is likely to happen in Chennai, with Pakistan expected to have its other matches at stadiums in Bengaluru and Kolkata. However, if Pakistan make it to the semifinals or final, they will play games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
According to ESPNcricinfo, a draft schedule shared by the BCCI shows that the tournament will kick off October 5, with 2019 finalists England and New Zealand set to go head to head. India will open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later.
India's itinerary comprises:
So far, the draft schedule does not mention where the semi-finals, which are likely to be played on November 15 and 16, will be held. The final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad, which is also scheduled to host the opening game.
ALSO READ:
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams