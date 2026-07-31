ICC reveals 12 venues for 2027 ODI World Cup; event returns to Africa after 2 decades

The International Cricket Council has revealed the 12 venues that will host the 2027 ODI World Cup, as the 50-over tournament returns to Africa after more than two decades.

Zimbabwe will co-host the event with South Africa and Namibia, and a newly constructed stadium in Victoria Falls has been named among the venues.

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The 10,000-seat Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, which is expected to host domestic cricket later this year, is one of the 12 venues selected for the 14-team tournament. Harare and Bulawayo are Zimbabwe's other host cities. Windhoek will be Namibia's sole venue.

In South Africa, eight cities will stage the bulk of the 57 matches scheduled for October and November — Kugompo City, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwanne, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, Durban, and Paarl.

The ICC is yet to share the exact schedule of matches. The tournament's three lowest-ranked teams will contest the Super Over, with the winners progressing to the next stage.

The next stage will feature 12 teams which will be split into two groups, with the top three sides in each group, along with the next best-placed team, advancing to the Super 7 stage. Following 21 round-robin matches, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

"The ICC men's cricket World Cup represents the legacy and spectacle of limited-overs cricket," ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said in a statement.

"It also marks the return of the pinnacle event to Africa after more than two decades and will celebrate a continent defined by extraordinary people, vibrant cultures, breathtaking experiences and deep love for sport."