ICC increases Women's T20 World Cup prize money to $7.9 million

The winners of the tournament will receive $2.34 million. — X

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:51 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:52 PM

Next month's Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE will offer a record total of $7.96 million in prize money, organising body the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The winners of the tournament will receive $2.34 million, more than double the $1 million awarded to Australia for winning the previous edition of the tournament in 2023.

India received $2.45 million earlier this year for winning the men's T20 World Cup, which handed out a total of $11.25 million.

"This move is in line with the ICC's strategy to prioritise the women's game and accelerate its growth by 2032," the ICC said in a statement.

"Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

"The men's T20 World Cup 2024 event prize money is only higher on account of 10 additional teams participating and 32 more matches played."