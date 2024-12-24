ICC confirms Dubai as neutral venue for India's Champions Trophy matches

Photo: Reuters File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Dubai as the neutral venue for India's matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The game's governing body released the schedule of matches on Tuesday.

Pakistan is the official host of the prestigious tournament. But due to soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided not to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice.

The tournament will get underway with a Group A game between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium on February 20 before facing Pakistan on February 23 at the same stadium.

Rohit Sharma's team will finish their group campaign against New Zealand in Dubai on March 2.

Dubai will also host the first semifinal (March 4) and the final on March 9 if India qualify for the big match.

Lahore will host the second semifinal and the final if India don't qualify for the title decider.

Rawalpindi will host three group stage matches in the tournament. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand have been placed in Group A while Group B will feature Australia, Afghanistan, England and South Africa, Pakistan are the defending champions of this premier 50-over tournament, having won the last edition in 2017.