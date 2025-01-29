ICC CEO steps down ahead of Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Dubai

Photo: File

Geoff Allardice has decided to step down as CEO of International Cricket Council.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council, and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members," Allardice said, according to ICC.

Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as ICC General Manager of Cricket. He was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021, having previously served as the acting CEO for eight months.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I'd like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and the entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future," he added.

Allardice's step down comes ahead of the Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 19 in Pakistan, the first global tournament to be held in the country in 28 years. However, India will play all its matches in a neutral venue – Dubai.

For the matches in Pakistan, general stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 Pakistani rupees (Dh13); while tickets for matches in the UAE will be announced shortly, fans can now register their interest on the official website.

Allardice's decision to step down from his role also comes over a month after Jay Shah began his tenure as the ICC Chairman on December 1, replacing Greg Barclay.