Hybrid model likely to be approved as Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to host Asia Cup

Pakistan will host all the matches of the tournament except India's matches which will be played in Sri Lanka, according to ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and teammates will get to play their Asia Cup matches on home soil. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 5:27 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board's proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be approved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Sri Lanka can be considered as the neutral venue where India's matches can be held, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In the proposed model, Pakistan will host all the matches of the tournament except India's matches which will be played in Sri Lanka and the final will also be held in Sri Lanka if India reaches the title decider.

According to ESPNcricinfo, an official announcement can be expected after the weekend.

Currently, the window set aside for the tournament is between September 1-17. For the Pakistan leg, the games are likely to be played in Lahore.

Since India and Pakistan teams do not want to travel to each other's countries, this hybrid model was proposed as a solution.

Earlier, India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and to retain the hosting rights, Pakistan came up with this model.

Pakistan also offered UAE as a second venue citing for Pakistan-India matches in the tournament, but Bangladesh raised concerns over the extreme weather in the middle east in September.

Last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that India will not travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023.

Najam Sethi, the chairperson of the PCB Management Committee, called for a rational approach to solve the crisis looming over the country's hosting of the Asia Cup.