How new father Jasprit Bumrah reacted to Shaheen Afridi's sweet gesture

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his gratitude to Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi for sending a present for his newborn. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their first child, a boy, on September 4.
Reacting to the video shared by Afridi on X (formerly Twitter), Bumrah said, "Beautiful gesture. My family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always."
In the clip, the Pakistani fast bowler is seen walking towards Bumrah and congratulating him. He then says, “Many congratulations, Bumrah bhai (brother) and to bhabhi (sister-in-law). May Allah always keep your son happy and he becomes the new Bumrah." Afridi then hands over the gift for the little one.
At the time of sharing the video, Afridi wrote, “Love and peace. Congratulations, Jasprit Bumrah and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans.”
Bumrah has earlier revealed the name of the newest member of his family.
"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana."
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong