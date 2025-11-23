Hat trick for Usman Tariq as Pakistan reach tri-series final

Pakistan stormed into the T20 tri-series final in Rawalpindi on the back of their third consecutive win as the home team defeated Zimbabwe by 69 runs on Sunday.

Off-spinner Usman Tariq (4/18) was the hero with a stunning hat trick as Zimbabwe slumped to 126 all out chasing 196.

Playing only his second T20 International, the 27-year-old spinner dismissed Tony Munyonga (1), Tashinga Musekiwa (0) and Wellington Masakadza (0) in three successive deliveries of the 10th over to complete the hat trick.

"This is what we look at during team meetings. Tariq was our x-factor. When he plays, he takes wickets. That's a sign of a player in a winning side," Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

Ryan Buri (67 not out) played a valiant knock and helped Zimbabwe, who were struggling at 82 for nine, reach a respectable total with his 44-run last wicket partnership with Richard Ngarava (5).

Earlier, Babar Azam scored 74 off 52 balls and opener Fakhar Zaman made 63 off 41 balls as Pakistan made 195 for five in 20 overs.

But the day belonged to Tariq who was named man-of-the-match.

"Blessed to have the honour of picking up the hat trick. I need to take care of pace and spin variations. I wasn't expecting a big shot on the hat trick ball, thanks to the batter. Credit to my captain," he said.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 195 for 5 (Babar 74, Farhan 63, Raza 2-39) beat Zimbabwe 126 all out (Burl 67 not out, Usman Tariq 4-18, Nawaz 2-21) by 69 runs.