Hasaranga, Shaheen and Azam help Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants

This Week in Golf: California dreamin’ as Desert Classic runner-up Meronk heads West to San Diego
DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Shaheen Afridi’s deadly spell of three wickets for 22 runs and breezy knocks from Wanindu Hasaranga and Azam Khan guided Desert Vipers to a six-wicket win over defending champions Gulf Giants in the ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium.
The clash of the finalists of the first edition saw Afridi’s spell restrict Giants to 160 for 6 in 20 overs.
Vipers won the match with eight balls to spare through Hasaranga’s 42 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. He had put on 57 runs in 33 deliveries for the third wicket with Adam Hose. Azam Khan then hit a breezy unbeaten 26 off 14 balls with three boundaries and a six.
For the Giants, Chris Lynn top scored with 63 runs off 42 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes. He put on 89 runs off 59 balls for the third wicket with Jordan Cox before Afridi put the brakes on the run flow. Cox hit 32 off 29 balls with a boundary and a six.
Vipers skipper Colin Munro hailed Hasaranga and Afridi.
“It was a team effort, winning the toss was a big favour. Hasaranga was just brilliant, what a player," he said.
"When you come up against Gulf Giants, we need to have our plans in place. We have all the analysts in T20 cricket, but what's most important is adapt to what is in front of you. Afridi was outstanding and has so much experience, he knows his skill and executes them really well.”
Giants skipper Vince lauded Hasaranga’s knock. “We started well with the ball, put the pressure on them, but the way Hasaranga came out and took the game away from us. We need to tidy up in all facets on the game. We can't afford to have lull periods because quality opposition will make you pay,” he said.
Brief scores:
Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by 6 wickets.
Gulf Giants 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 63, Jordan Cox 32, Shaheen Afridi 3 for 22) Desert Vipers 162 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Alex Hales 21, Adam Hose 39, Wanindu Hasaranga 42, Azam Khan 26n.o, Sherfane Rutherford 20n.o)
DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
The much anticipated main event of the evening saw both UFC fighters engage in intense takedowns and submission attempts
When Rory is in the mood he really is tough to catch and I am always so impressed because he seems to know how to be aggressive but also play safe
The Northern Irishman became the first player to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on four occasions
Norway’s Tor Haugerud has lent his services to golf at Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates for over ten years and says he will keep coming back
The championship will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre and will feature a prize pool of $4 million
Veteran lensman who has captured images from every HERO Desert Classic since 1989 names Rory McIlroy's first win in 2009 and Ernie Els’ epic shot in 2002 as his favourite moments
Big day for me and for the others with all to play for in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic