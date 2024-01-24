Hasaranga, Shaheen and Azam help Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants

Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi of Desert Vipers celebrates the wicket of James Vince. — ILT20

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 11:29 PM

Shaheen Afridi’s deadly spell of three wickets for 22 runs and breezy knocks from Wanindu Hasaranga and Azam Khan guided Desert Vipers to a six-wicket win over defending champions Gulf Giants in the ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The clash of the finalists of the first edition saw Afridi’s spell restrict Giants to 160 for 6 in 20 overs.

Vipers won the match with eight balls to spare through Hasaranga’s 42 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. He had put on 57 runs in 33 deliveries for the third wicket with Adam Hose. Azam Khan then hit a breezy unbeaten 26 off 14 balls with three boundaries and a six.

For the Giants, Chris Lynn top scored with 63 runs off 42 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes. He put on 89 runs off 59 balls for the third wicket with Jordan Cox before Afridi put the brakes on the run flow. Cox hit 32 off 29 balls with a boundary and a six.

Vipers skipper Colin Munro hailed Hasaranga and Afridi.

“It was a team effort, winning the toss was a big favour. Hasaranga was just brilliant, what a player," he said.

"When you come up against Gulf Giants, we need to have our plans in place. We have all the analysts in T20 cricket, but what's most important is adapt to what is in front of you. Afridi was outstanding and has so much experience, he knows his skill and executes them really well.”

Giants skipper Vince lauded Hasaranga’s knock. “We started well with the ball, put the pressure on them, but the way Hasaranga came out and took the game away from us. We need to tidy up in all facets on the game. We can't afford to have lull periods because quality opposition will make you pay,” he said.

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by 6 wickets.

Gulf Giants 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 63, Jordan Cox 32, Shaheen Afridi 3 for 22) Desert Vipers 162 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Alex Hales 21, Adam Hose 39, Wanindu Hasaranga 42, Azam Khan 26n.o, Sherfane Rutherford 20n.o)