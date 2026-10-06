Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as captain of India women's cricket team

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats. Harmanpreet's decision comes after she guided India to the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Her most notable achievement as captain came in 2025, when she led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title.

Harmanpreet said the decision was not easy and reflected years of memories, emotions and sacrifices during her time as captain. She said she had given "everything to the team and Indian women's cricket", at times putting aside her individual performance, personal growth and ambitions for the team's interests.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Harmanpreet said "as a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions; decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost, but every decision I made was with one intention to make this team better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves."

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Harmanpreet said her captaincy journey included both difficult and triumphant moments, but she leaves the role with peace, pride and a belief that the team is in a strong position. She said she had fulfilled her duty, gave everything to Indian women's cricket and would continue to remain committed to the team despite stepping down as captain.

"I have seen it all. I have seen the lowest moments, the heartbreak, the criticism, the doubts and the days when nothing seemed to go our way. And I have also experienced the highest highs — the victories, the celebrations, the pride of representing our country, and the moments that made every sacrifice worth it. I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions, but also with peace.

"Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of. I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had. I carried the responsibility with pride, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of leading Indian women's cricket. Now, it is time for me to turn the page. Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will," she said further in her post.

Harmanpreet thanked her teammates, coaches, support staff, management, BCCI, family and fans for their support, saying she had "given her all" and was now ready to continue playing for the love of the game.