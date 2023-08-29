Hales backs 'world's best' Shaheen to light up DP World ILT20 in UAE

The signing of star Pakistan left-arm strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Desert Vipers has grabbed headlines

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during a recent one-day match. — AFP

England's 2022 T20 World Cup-winning star Alex Hales, the highest run-scorer in season one of the DP World ILT20, is thrilled with the new additions to the Desert Vipers squad.

Hales believes the line-up looked even stronger for the tournament’s next edition in January 2024.

Hales has had previous experience facing Afridi in both the international and franchise arenas, as well as playing alongside him for Nottinghamshire in this year’s T20 Blast in the UK.

The England batter knows just how much of a threat the fast bowler is to any opposition.

“You could put the case forward that he is probably the best seam bowler in the world at the moment. Certainly, the best new-ball bowler," Hales said.

"(Shaheen) swings it with extreme pace from a six feet six (inches) frame, left-arm around the wicket, and it is a right-hander’s nightmare. I am just lucky that he is on our team this year.”

Hales had also faced Shaheen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I have had some good jousts with him in the PSL and in international cricket and he is one of the finest operators," he said.

"I think it is an unbelievable recruitment for us, especially with the swinging conditions we will probably have in the UAE.”

Hales is equally excited about the two other Pakistan signings, all-rounder Shadab Khan and wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan.

The three Pakistani players, according to Hales, will give Desert Vipers the edge over the other teams.

“With the three we have signed it definitely gives us the advantage. Three of the best T20 players in the world right now are already added to the ranks of what we had last year, where we reached the final, and I think it looks a really dangerous squad,” he said.

The second edition of the ILT20 will start in January 2024.

The Desert Vipers finished runners-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament earlier this year.

