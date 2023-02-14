Gujarat to play Mumbai in Women's Premier League opener

India's Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping $410,000 to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians mentor Jhulan Goswami (right). — Supplied photo

By ANI Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 9:24 PM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 after the conclusion of the auction in Mumbai.

In its inaugural edition, five teams — Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz — spent big to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

The money-spinning Indian Premier League has transformed the fortunes of cricket globally, and the women's version could rapidly become one of the world's biggest money-spinners in women's sport.

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner was the second most expensive player in the first batch of sales, with Gujarat Giants paying $387,000 for her.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also bagged Ellyse Perry of Australia for $205,000 and Sophie Devine of New Zealand for her base price of $60,000.

England's Sophie Ecclestone went to UP Warriorz for $220,000.

The franchise rights for the five women's teams were auctioned off in January for $572.5 million, while media rights for the first five seasons of the new league were sold to Viacom18 for $116.7 million.

In its first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The league will start on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

On March 5, the WPL will have its first double-header as Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the same evening.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 2 pm UAE Time.

All evening matches will start at 6 pm UAE Time.

The DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host 11 matches each.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24.

The Brabourne Stadium will host the final of the tournament on March 26.