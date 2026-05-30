'Not burdened by expectations': Gujarat's Gill banks on home advantage in final against RCB

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said he is not burdened by expectations of home fans and will make use of familiar conditions in the IPL final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat hammered Rajasthan Royals in the last play-off to qualify for their third final in five years, winning the title in 2022.

One of two latest teams in the T20 tournament, Gujarat won the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in their debut season and then lost the final next year in 2023, both under Hardik Pandya.

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Gill, who is India's Test and ODI captain, took over as Gujarat skipper ahead of the 2024 season and now heads into his first final as leader.

"Honestly, I don't really get burdened by expectations," said the 26-year-old Gill.

"There are advantages, that's how I see it, there's familiarity when we play there, we know the wicket, we know the ground, so, we know what kind of cricket we need to play there to be able to win."

Gill, who hit 104 in the second qualifier in New Chandigarh on Friday, has amassed 722 runs, putting him second in the batting chart behind Rajasthan's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on 776.

Gill's opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, is third with 710 runs and the pair have laid the foundation of Gujarat's success.

Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, beat Gujarat in the first play-off to secure direct entry into the final.

Patidar tasted success last year when his team and star player Virat Kohli won their first IPL trophy in their 18th attempt.

'Rollercoaster ride'

Patidar will be in elite company if he wins back-to-back titles, feat achieved by only two IPL captains including M.S. Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings 2010-11) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians 2019-20).

"I've never thought about what the other captains have done before and (whether I) had to compete with somebody or not," said Patidar.

"As an individual my journey has been a rollercoaster ride. I focus on the present, without bothering too much about the past and future. I am here to prepare and give the best in the final tomorrow."

Bengaluru return to the venue they won the title last year after beating Punjab Kings in the final.

But Patidar said they will play with a fresh mindset.

"You cannot keep talking about 2025 — you have to be more in the present and do whatever best you can do to win the title," said Patidar.

"As I said earlier, that we are not here with the mindset of defending champion. We have an opportunity to win one more title. It's a new season."