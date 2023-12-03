Gladiators thrash Braves; Miller shines for Tigers

David Miller of Bangla Tigers celebrates his half-century. — Abu Dhabi T10

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:29 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:30 PM

Deccan Gladiators recorded a thumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Braves paid the price for a poor batting display, making just 83 for 8 in 10 overs. Their batting crumbled against the bowling of Andre Russell (2 for 12) and Nuwan Thushara (2 for 26). Only Stephen Eskinazi (25) put up some resistance against Deccan’s accurate bowling attack.

Chasing the moderate target, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and skipper Nicholas Pooran thrashed the Chennai attack to win in 6.1 overs. Kohler Cadmore remained unbeaten on 44 off 19 balls with three boundaries and Pooran was unconquered on 35 off 19 balls with three boundaries and three sixes.

Deccan Gladiators won the match with 23 balls to spare and moved to the second slot in the table.

Earlier, David Miller lived up to his nickname as ‘Killer’ Miller after cracking a breezy 50 off 24 balls with four boundaries and three sixes to help Bangla Tigers post an impressive 137 for 4 in 10 overs against Northern Warriors.

The Tigers then overcame the Warriors by two runs.

In another match on Sunday, Morrisville Samp Army beat Delhi Bulls by four wickets.

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators beat Chennai Braves by 10 wickets. Chennai Braves 83 for 8 in 10 overs (Stephen Eskinazi 25, Andre Russell 2 for 12, Nuwan Thushara 2 for 26) Deccan Gladiators 85 for no loss in 6.1 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 44n.o, Nicholas Pooran 35n.o)

Bangla Tigers beat Northern Warriors by two runs. Bangla Tigers 137 for 4 in 10 overs (Jordan Cox 35, Kusal Mendis 20, David Miller 50, James Neesham 2 for 22) Northern Warriors 135 for 5 in 10 overs (Kennar Lewis 22, Hazratullah Zazai 57, James Neesham 23n.o, Carlos Brathwaite 2 for 26)

Samp Army beat Delhi Bulls by four wickets. Delhi Bulls 95 for 8 in 10 overs (James Vince 24, Jason Holder 3 for 15, Salman Irshad 3 for 14) Samp Army 96 for 6 in 9.4 overs (Andries Gous 20, Faf du Plessis 30, Najibullah Zadran 25n.o, Fazalhaq Farooq 2 for 17, Dwayne Bravo 2 for 22)