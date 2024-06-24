Gill to lead India in Zimbabwe; Abhishek, Parag, Reddy earn maiden call-ups

Indian batsman Shubman Gill. — X

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:03 PM

India's selectors on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series, starting July 6.

Opener Shubman Gill has been named as the captain for the tour and will lead a new-look India side for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in early July following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande received maiden call-ups on the back of their impressive IPL 2024 seasons.

The squad features just two players from the main squad for the T20 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. The rest of the squad who are part of T20 WC has been rested.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed who are in the reserves player list of the T20 World Cup touring party, also have been added to the squad.

The team boasts two spin options in Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar.

Mukesh Kumar, Avesh, Deshpande, and Khaleel front a potent pace attack. Nitish Reddy is another pace-bowling all-rounder who has been fast-tracked; his stellar season with Sunrisers Hyderabad attracted heads.