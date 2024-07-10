Gill, Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe

'I want to prove that Arab fighters can compete': Jarrah Al-Silawi on his path to global MMA fame
The Jordanian Lion is all set to 'roar' into the upcoming PFL Mena League, taking place on July 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
A youthful India side without several members of their victorious World Cup squad elected to bat and posted 182 for four in their 20 overs, before Zimbabwe overcame a dismal start to reach 159 for six thanks to an unbeaten 65 from 49 balls by Dion Myers.
India’s innings was anchored by an excellent 66 off 49 balls from opener Gill, before Ruturaj Gaikwad added a breezy 49 from 28 balls to lift the touring side to a formidable score.
Only home seamer Blessing Muzarabani (2-25) and Pakistan-born spinner Sikandar Raza (2-24) managed to stem the runs.
Zimbabwe slumped to 39 for five after seven overs, but an excellent sixth-wicket stand of 77 between Myers and Clive Madande (37 from 26 balls) gave them the slimmest of victory hopes.
India spinner Washington Sundar took 3-15 in four overs, however, including the key wicket of Madande, and the visitors closed out a comfortable win.
The Jordanian Lion is all set to 'roar' into the upcoming PFL Mena League, taking place on July 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold medals and one silver medal
The first edition of the Global Chess League was held in Dubai
Fifa World Cup winners, NBA icons, tennis legends, and Hollywood stars, it seems everyone is playing padel these days
Chalk and cheese rivals Vingegaard and Pogacar are locked in an enthralling struggle for the 2024 Tour title after the first week
Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds with Vingegaard in third place
Pogacar leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds
Dubai's Rayhan Thomas shoots level par to be in Tied 15th as American John Catlin sets the pace in the the $2 million International Series event