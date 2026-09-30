Gill smashes fastest ODI double ton as India beat West Indies in run-fest

Captain Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 223 as India recorded the second-highest ODI chase of all time on Wednesday to beat the West Indies by eight wickets and clinch the series.

West Indies posted 405-7 after three centuries in the innings, but India rode on a 255-run opening stand between Gill and Rohit Sharma (101) to achieve the target with 39 balls to spare in Guwahati as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa top the highest successful run chase in men's ODI cricket, scoring 438-9 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

India's previous best chase was 362 against Australia in Jaipur in 2019.

Gill, who hit 110 in the opening win, went past his previous ODI best of 208 and reached his second double ton in 117 balls for the fastest 200 in ODI history.

He hit 26 fours and eight sixes in his 133-ball knock.

"Great game. At the half time, 400 on the board, there was a a bit of pressure. No matter the pitch or ground, chasing 400 is not easy. Very proud of that performance and happy to stay unbeaten till the end," Gill said after receiving the man-of-the-match award.

Both Gill and veteran opener Rohit came out roaring after the Indian bowlers took a beating on the batting-friendly pitch.

Rohit, despite being 39, is looking ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup and made his intent clear from the start, hitting Alzarri Joseph for two fours and a six in the second over.

Gill reached his second successive hundred with a four off Joseph and soon Rohit raised his 35th ODI ton to the delight of a nearly-packed stadium filled with blue Indian jerseys.

Rohit, who crossed 12,000 ODI runs during the knock, fell lbw off Jayden Seales and walked off with 10 fours and six sixes in his 75-ball blitz.

His departure got previous match centurion Virat Kohli to the crease, but the star player got out on 29 much to the disappointment of the fans.

Gill stood firm and along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made an unbeaten 31, the pair eased India towards victory.

"We break the game into small parts. First we had a target in the powerplay that if we get to 75-80 runs without losing wickets, it was good," Gill said.

"We knew once the ball got a little old it would be good to bat on. I thought if were around 200-210 around the 25-mark over, we would be good but we were around 230-240. And after that the pressure was never on us, it was on them."

Earlier, John Campbell hit 101 to lay the foundations for West Indies' highest-ever ODI score and better their previous best of 389 against England. They ended up losing that game as well.

Skipper Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114) also struck centuries to boost the total.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice to reach 200 ODI wickets.

Roston Chase with his unbeaten 29 took West Indies past 400, a total that proved insufficient.

The third match is on Saturday in New Chandigarh.