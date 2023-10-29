Gautam Gambhir column: This Indian team reminds me of my bright class-mates at school

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket with captain Rohit Sharma. — AP

By Gautam Gambhir Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 3:03 AM

If one lowers the cacophony of social media or chest-thumping debates on national media between Indian and Pakistani commentators, you will hear some beautiful, humane stories. Recently I heard one of them albeit around the sad demise of Bishan Singh Bedi sir. His friend, former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam paid glowing tributes to the late Bedi sir. Normally I don’t get emotional but reading some of the notings from Alam, I was moved.

Alam used to sing Louis Armstrong’s songs for Bedi sir and did it again when the two met last year. He recalled, “Last year, around the same time, we met at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. He forced me to sing Louis Armstrong’s songs, held my hand, we smiled, we cried. Those were some of the most beautiful few hours of my life…Who will call me every now and then in the evening and will request me to sing a Louis Armstrong song?” Alam says with Bedi sir gone he has lost a part of his heart.

India will be taking on England today in Lucknow. When you note the star cast you feel all excited. There are bowlers on either side who can bowl at 140 KMPH and there are batsmen who can score at a strike rate of 140! If you scratch the surface you will realise that England are in shambles. Despite a star-studded lineup of match-winners England are at number 9 in a 10-team competition. This is because some of its players are playing for their own reputations rather than the team. A mindset where an individual thinks he is bigger than the game, is a recipe for disaster.

If they have to set their house in order they should open the batting with Jonny Baistow and Harry Brooks. Let them play their natural game instead of giving them a template. In 2019 their main opening batsmen were Bairstow and Jason Roy which worked well for the team. I’d play Jos Butler at number four followed by Ben Stokes. I’d surely play Moeen Ali in the middle order as he is England’s insurance player plus bowls some more than useful off-spin bowling.

The Indian team reminds me of my bright class-mates at school. While back-benchers like me would be cramming up everything at the last minute, the scholars of my class would be chilling around, playing, watching movies, basically having fun in the lead up to the most nightmarish of exams. The Indian team is that bright boy of my class who was seen chilling in the hills before their “English Exam” while the England team has worries far and beyond. A part of me tells me that the wicket will spin today which will only compound the miseries for the current champions. I’d like to bat first after winning the toss. India should field the same team that played against New Zealand last Sunday.

It is a big ground in Lucknow but nothing is big enough for Indian captain Rohit Sharma. This World Cup can’t go past without Rohit taking a serious aim at yet another One day double hundred. He is going great guns and whatever he is doing is working for him.

It is particularly pleasing to see how Rohit the batsman is “Living It Large” and is giving confidence to Rohit the captain. His field placings, bowling changes and team selections all have stamps of class. It has been fantastic to see how the team has shaped up under Rohit. He is a very popular man in the Indian team’s dressing room. Perhaps because he has that air of a laid back individual around him. In summary he seems very relatable as a leader. (Gameplan/Dinesh Chopra Media)