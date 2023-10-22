Gautam Gambhir column: India face their first real test in World Cup today

By Gautam Gambhir Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 4:30 AM

The real deal starts now for the Indian team. We all have patted their (and our own) backs for winning against a flattened Australia, a promising Afghanistan, an unpredictable Pakistan and a below par Bangladesh. But their real challenge starts today when they take on a cohesive New Zealand followed by England on October 29 and a well-oiled South Africa on November 5. So far neither the conditions nor the opposition have been able to test India. By the looks of it both will change today and add to that they also have a selection headache on how to replace an injured Hardik Pandya.

Let’s address this one by one. Last time Pandya didn’t play was when India played Australia in the ODIs just before the World Cup started. At that time Suryakumar Yadav was batting at 6 and Shardul Thakur played as one of the five specialist bowlers. Indian think tank could go the same route once again. Surya brings in the X-factor with his fearless batting while Shardul could have a bigger role to play if Dharmashala lays out a seamer-friendly pitch. One part of me also wants to look at Ishan Kishan at that batting number. This is driven purely because he looked good against Afghanistan in Delhi and is a left-hander too. The only challenge of playing Ishan at number six is: will have role clarity? Playing against a softer, discolored cricket ball is different to playing a hard, shiny one upfront when field restrictions are on.

A lot will also depend on the nature of the Dharamsala track. If it is anywhere near a spin track then they should just bring in R Ashwin in place of Pandya. They will then have to depend on the trio of Ravinder Jadeja, Ashwin and Shardul to be the all-rounder that Pandya is. All this debate emphatically underlines that a fast-bowling all-rounder is such a blue chip stock — impossible to replace in a portfolio. Today’s contest will be decided between Indian batting and New Zealand bowling. Rohit Sharma will have another variety of left-arm fast bowlers to counter in Trent Boult. Compared to Mitchell Starc, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mustafizur Rehman, Boult is shrewder. Don’t go by his smile or soft Kiwi demeanor, he is very dangerous. His length is fuller as compared to other three and he has better control, too.

Rohit has been the trendsetter with is live it large intent and ability. With his silken touch, he has been remarkable in the tournament so far. The Indian captain is not only quick off the blocks but he has also maintained that tempo throughout his knocks. But today he needs to be a bit more restrained. He will also need to guide his young partner Shubman Gill. Both the opening batsman will do well to see the ball early and play it late. They should not get flustered if there are quiet passages of play. Their time will come, they just need to hang in there.

New Zealand would be looking to make incisive dents during India’s powerplay. You will notice that they will not do anything extraordinary but yet be effective. Over the years there have been very few individual stars in their dressing room. Maybe Sir Richard Hadlee or Martin Crowe or of-late Brendon McCullum were exceptions. They rely on effective strategy, clarity in role play and brilliant ability to play to their strengths. I cannot recall a single New Zealand team that doesn’t field well. This one is no different. I agree with Anil Kumble when he says that Rachin Ravindra reminds him of a young Yuvraj Singh. The high backlift, the bat swing and the trigger movement all seem to be inspired by my illustrious team-mate. It remains to be seen if he can match Mr Singh’s class as well. (Gameplan/Dinesh Chopra Media)

