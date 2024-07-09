Gautam Gambhir appointed as new head coach of Team India

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas sticks to the basics for an opening round 69 on the Asian Tour in Morocco
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the new head coach of Team India on Tuesday.
The former cricketer will be beginning his tenure in July, and will follow legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid into the position
Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, announced the appointment on X.
"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."
Shah praised his vision for Team India along with his vast experience, "positioning him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role."
The new head coach also took to X post the announcement.
This comes after Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma quit T20 Internationals shortly after India's win over South Africa in the World Cup final.
