Gautam Gambhir appointed as new head coach of Team India

The former cricketer will be beginning his tenure in July, and will follow legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid into the position

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:40 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:57 PM

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the new head coach of Team India on Tuesday.

The former cricketer will be beginning his tenure in July, and will follow legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid into the position


Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, announced the appointment on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."

Shah praised his vision for Team India along with his vast experience, "positioning him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role."

The new head coach also took to X post the announcement.

This comes after Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma quit T20 Internationals shortly after India's win over South Africa in the World Cup final.

