Gambhir under fierce pressure as India suffer biggest Test defeat

Underfire Gautam Gambhir said it was up to the Indian cricket board to decide his fate as coach after overseeing a 2-0 Test series defeat to South Africa on Wednesday.

India went down to South Africa by 408 runs in the second Test to suffer their biggest defeat by runs and a fifth loss in seven home matches.

The hosts were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand a year ago and the heavy defeat in Guwahati has once again raised doubts over Gambhir's tactics.

"It is up to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to decide," Gambhir said, asked in the post-match press conference whether he was the right man for the job.

"I've said it during my first press conference when I took over as the head coach -- Indian cricket is important, I'm not important. And I sit here saying exactly the same thing."

Former batsman Gambhir, 44, replaced Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup triumph last year and has lost 10 out of 19 Tests since being appointed coach.

His contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"People can keep forgetting I'm the same guy who got results in England as well, with a young team," he said of the drawn away Test series this year.

"And I'm sure you guys will forget very soon because a lot of people keep talking about New Zealand."

"And I'm the same guy under who we won the Champions Trophy and Asian Cup as well," he added.

Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quit T20 cricket after the World Cup win in Barbados and earlier this year called time on their Test careers.

Shubman Gill was appointed Test captain ahead of the 2-2 draw in England.

He then led India to a 2-0 sweep of the West Indies at home.

Gill was injured in the opening match of the South Africa series and missed the second Test.

Rishabh Pant stood in as skipper of a team in transition.

India crashed to 140 all out in a mammoth chase of 549 with their batting faltering consistently in the two-match series.

Their highest total was 201 in the first innings in Guwahati.

"I don't give excuses and I have never done that in the past," said Gambhir.

"But if you see four or five batters in this top eight have literally played less than 15 Tests. And they will grow. They are learning on the job."

The Indian spinners were also outdone on favourable home pitches with South Africa's Simon Harmer returning 17 wickets with his off-spin.

"I do not think so ever in a Test cricket something like this has happened where the transition is happening in the spin-bowling department and in a batting department as well," said Gambhir.

"All of us need to give them time and I am sure they have got the skill, they have got the talent, they have got the ability."