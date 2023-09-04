Gambhir clarifies 'obscene gesture' to crowd after video goes viral, fans slam cricketer

The former cricketer reacted to cheering spectators at the stadium post-India, Pakistan match in the Asia Cup

By Web Desk Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 8:59 PM Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 9:52 PM

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who showed his middle finger to cheering spectators during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, on Monday said it was a riposte to "anti-India slogans" from a section of the crowd.

A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during India's high-octane tournament opener against their arch rivals, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.

The former opener was called out on social media, and fans did not take his gesture kindly. Some posters on X (formerly Twitter) called him "most insecure cricketer ever". Another person wrote: "Gautham needs to act with maturity. Very disappointing behaviour from him."

Speaking about the incident, Gambhir told mediapersons, "When you come to watch sport don't indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can't expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you full picture."

A commenter on X wrote: "We can listen clearly, but he will divert it to other things as we already know." The cricketer's gesture was called "too distasteful" by some.

A section of the media reported that chants of "Kohli, Kohli" were heard when Gambhir was walking back to the broadcasting area from the ground in Pallekele during the rain interruption.

However, Gambhir made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with chants of "Kohli, Kohli".

"Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted.

"There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other or laugh at it." Gambhir is part of the commentary team for the continental tournament.

Inputs from PTI

ALSO READ: