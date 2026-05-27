From Sharjah to Lord's: Legendary Pakistani fan to retire at 77

After sending messages of peace and harmony through his role as a cheerleader across the world, Abdul Jalil, popularly known as Chacha Cricket (Cricket Uncle), is ready to call it a day.

For close to three decades, this fan with long white beards became the face of Pakistan cricket as he waved his country’s flag at some of the most iconic venues — from Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to the UAE’s very own Sharjah Cricket Stadium — to cheer his team up.

Draped in a striking Pakistan-themed outfit, Jalil, 77, was as big a crowd-puller as some of the most famous cricketers the sport has ever known.

But the beloved cricket mascot will never be seen at stadiums following Pakistan’s bilateral series next month against Australia and England.

"I have decided to retire now. I think this is the right time. I am 77, and although my health is still good, I can no longer endure those long flights. So the upcoming Australia series in Pakistan and the Test series in England will be my final events as Pakistan’s cheerleader," Jalil told the Khaleej Times over the phone from Sialkot.

A former UAE resident, Jalil's first international match as a cricket fan was in 1969, when he travelled from his hometown, Sialkot, to Lahore to watch a Pakistan-England Test match.

How did it start?

But it was during the 1997 Golden Jubilee tournament—held to celebrate Pakistan’s 50th anniversary of independence — that Jalil transformed himself from a regular fan to a cricket mascot wearing the long-sleeved green shirt with a star symbol and a crescent on the front.

"Since then, I have attended more than 500 matches in Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the US and the UAE," he said.

Jalil, who worked at a water-pumping station in Abu Dhabi, then explained why the UAE holds a special place in his heart.

“I lived in Abu Dhabi for 25 years, from 1973 to 1998. During that time, I watched more than 150 Pakistan matches across Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Some of my most unforgettable moments as a cricket fan came in the UAE — especially in Sharjah, where I was in the stands to witness Javed Miandad’s famous last-ball six against India in 1986,” he recalled.

“That Miandad six remains unforgettable. It was a fascinating game from the very first ball to the last. Pakistan were in serious trouble, but Miandad kept fighting and then struck that six over deep midwicket on the final delivery. It is a moment I can never forget.”

What he will also never forget is the love and respect he got from Indian fans every time he travelled to India, Pakistan's great rivals, for cricket matches.

"My philosophy in life as a cricket fan is simple — support your team but respect every team and every fan regardless of their nationality. Cricket is not meant to divide people, but to unite them. That’s why I have never faced problems anywhere — even in India, where people have always showered me with love and respect,” he said.

The Ahmedabad incident

For a man who witnessed the iconic Minadad six and all four of Wasim Akram's hat-tricks in international cricket, the sweetest memory in his journey did not involve a cricket player.

"I remember during Pakistan's 2005 India tour, some of the Pakistani fans who travelled with me refused to go to Ahmedabad for the fourth one-day international because they were worried about their safety. It was just three years after the Gujarat riots," he revealed.

"But I did not listen to them. I travelled alone to Ahmedabad not just to support Pakistan, but also to spread the message of peace and humanity."

It turned out to be a wonderful experience for Jalil, not just because Pakistan clinched a high-scoring thriller, chasing down 316 with just three wickets to spare on the back of a magnificent half-century from captain Inzamam-ul Haq.

"It was an incredible match, and the Indian fans embraced me after the match even though their team lost," he said.

But what happened before the match started was even more memorable for Jalil.

"When I was entering the stadium, a policeman tried to stop me from carrying the Pakistan flag. Maybe he felt it could create security concerns. He was simply doing his duty. But Indian fans came forward and requested him to allow me to keep the flag. Their generosity truly touched my heart," he said.

“That was when I realised people on both sides are essentially the same. It is political circumstances that have kept them apart. I feel truly blessed to have experienced such beautiful moments in India — not only inside stadiums, but also on trains and buses. I was always dressed in Pakistani colours, yet people everywhere treated me with warmth and love.”

Now that he is drawing the curtain on his journey filled with incredible stories, Jalil hopes to build a cricket museum in Pakistan.

“My dream is to preserve all my memories. I have toured England 19 times and travelled to India five times. Sometimes private companies and some friends sponsored my trips, but mostly it was my own passion that took me around the world — to support Pakistan and cricket, and to spread happiness and joy among people," he said.

“Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Harsha Bhogle and Geoffrey Boycott — all these legends have called me the best cheerleader in cricket history.

“I have probably been photographed more than many cricketers themselves. So it would be wonderful to build a collage of my cricketing memories, moments that I shared with people and the messages of peace that I always tried to spread as a fan."