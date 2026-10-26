From Miandad in Sharjah to Shadab in Lahore: Pakistan's ODI miracles

Shadab Khan has become the toast of Pakistan after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against England in the tri-series at Lahore on Sunday.

But was it the greatest ODI batting performance by a Pakistani player in a chase?

Let's take a look at five of the most stunning run-chases by Pakistani players in ODIs which helped the team pull off miraculous victories.

Number 5

Saleem Malik

72 not out off 36 balls against India in 1987

For a long period in the 1980s, Saleem Malik was among the world’s best batters, with his ODI exploits even earning admiration from the incomparable Viv Richards. Malik was on top of his game when he produced a stunning knock that silenced 100,000 Indian fans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the second match of the 1987 bilateral series between the two arch-rivals, Pakistan, chasing 241 in 40 overs, were in big trouble when Malik walked in to bat at 161 for five. With just over eight overs remaining, Pakistan also lost skipper Imran Khan. But Malik remained undeterred as he launched an astonishing counterattack, hitting Kapil Dev for five boundaries in a single over before taking Pakistan home with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Number 4

Shadab Khan

113 not out off 96 balls against England in 2026

Shadab Khan, who has been in and out of the Pakistan team due to his inconsistent performances, delivered a performance for the ages. Shadab — 113 not out off 96 balls — recorded the highest score in an innings in the history of ODIs by a batter at number eight or lower. His knock earned Pakistan an improbable win over England in the tri-series in Lahore after the home team slumped to 154 for nine while chasing 242. The all-rounder shared an incredible 89-run last-wicket partnership with number 11 Haris Rauf, whose contribution was only 11 runs. Shadab went into the match with question marks hanging over his place in the team, but he ended up with one of the most brilliant exhibitions of batting in a run chase.

Number 3

Abdul Razzaq

109 not out off 72 balls against South Africa in 2010

Barely a year after a terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore forced Pakistan to play their home matches in the UAE, Abdul Razzaq tormented the South African bowling attack with his destructive batsmanship. In the second match of the bilateral series in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan were staring down the barrel of defeat after losing their fifth wicket for 136 while chasing 287. When Razzaq walked in at number seven, Pakistan needed 151 off 124 balls. With no recognised batters left, South Africa sensed victory, only for Razzaq to tear up the script. The unassuming bowling all-rounder started hitting the Proteas to all parts of the ground. With 10 sixes and seven fours, he dragged Pakistan home for an unforgettable one-wicket win with just one ball to spare.

Number 2

Inzamam-ul-Haq

60 off 37 balls against New Zealand in 1992

Fans would be tempted to rate Shadab Khan and Abdul Razzaq’s knocks higher than Inzamam’s. But the big man delivered when it mattered the most. Inzamam played a blinder against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup. New Zealand, the co-hosts of the tournament, were the overwhelming favourites to win the semi-final in Auckland against Pakistan. Having dominated the league stage, New Zealand rode on Martin Crowe’s 91 to post 262 for seven. In reply, Pakistan were 140 for four in 34.1 overs, still needing 123 runs off 95 balls. Veteran Javed Miandad, who remained unbeaten on 57, was defiant at one end, but it was the young Inzamam who galvanised Pakistan from the other end with a sublime batting performance. His 37-ball 60 set up Pakistan’s victory and the final clash with England, which they famously went on to win.

Number 1

Javed Miandad

116 not out off 114 balls against India in 1986

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium became a part of cricketing folklore when Javed Miandad produced moments of absolute magic. In terms of drama and batting quality, no match has since come close to matching the highs of this 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final, when Miandad earned Pakistan a famous one-wicket win over India. Sunil Gavaskar top-scored with 92 as India made 245 for seven. In reply, the asking rate was climbing when Pakistan lost their fourth wicket at 110. But Miandad refused to give up even as he kept losing partners at the other end. Eventually, it came down to the last ball, with Pakistan needing four to win with one wicket in hand. Miandad hit the final ball from Chetan Sharma for six to spark wild celebrations as the feisty cricketer from Karachi changed Pakistan's destiny with nerves of steel.