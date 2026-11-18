Cricket is a year-round passion in the UAE that bridges international borders, diverse formats, and local communities. The country stands as a true global hub for the sport, home to a deeply knowledgeable fan base that tracks ball-by-ball action across every major continent.

That passion is reflected in how fans engaged with the sport on Play971, the country’s first and only licensed sports wagering and gaming platform. Even during peak football season, cricket remained one of the biggest drivers of player engagement with most wagers placed live as matches unfold, a sign of fans watching closely and responding to the action in the moment.

For local fans, cricket is cricket, no matter where it is played. The platform’s cricket engagement data, since its launch in June earlier this year, shows that no single tournament dominates activity, with interest spread across international fixtures, Indian domestic leagues, English competitions, women’s cricket, and locally staged UAE tournaments.

Shorter, faster formats lead the way. T20 is the leading format, with ODI cricket drawing strong engagement thanks to frequent moments of action and clear, event-based outcomes that play out within a short period.

This preference for simplicity carries through to how players engage: single wagers make up 90% of the total, while four markets – match winner, runs in an over, next dismissal and total fours – account for more than four-fifths of accepted wagers. It points to fans who know the game well enough to focus on its key moments: the next over, the next wicket, the next boundary.

India stands out when it comes to national team popularity. India’s tour of England in July was the most popular series on the platform during the period measured, with 67% of wagers favoring India when the two sides met. Indian domestic cricket also performed strongly, with three Indian leagues ranking among the top 10 competitions, led by the T20 Delhi Premier League in second place.

On par with international meets, local cricket also captures fans’ interest. The UAE’s home-grown Emirates D10 ranked third among all competitions on the platform, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, The Hundred and the T20 World Championship of Legends. While international cricket remains important, accounting for around a quarter of player engagement, tournaments hosted on home soil generate as much participation among the country’s cricket fans.

The sheer breadth of interest explains why cricket in the UAE never faces an off-season. No single competition accounts for more than 7% of player engagement. The Caribbean Premier League narrowly leads the T20 Delhi Premier League, while the T20 Women’s Asia Cup also made the top 10, reflecting the growing profile of the women’s game.

The upcoming calendar will keep the momentum going, starting at home with ILT20 in the UAE through November and December 2026, followed by Australia’s Big Bash League from 12 December to 26 January 2027. Early 2027 brings the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in India from 14 to 28 February, the Pakistan Super League in the spring and the IPL from approximately March to May 2027, with all dates subject to confirmation by tournament organizers. For the UAE’s cricket community, the months ahead promise plenty to follow.