From dressing-room leaks to phone checks: More trouble for Imam, Rizwan

There could be more trouble for Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan as the two Pakistani cricketers have been issued call-up notices by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), according to media reports in Pakistan.

Imam, Rizwan and another unnamed cricketer have been summoned to the NCCIA office on Friday as part of an investigation into data retrieved from their mobile phones by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The two players were among seven cricketers sent home by Pakistan following their series loss to England after the Lord’s Test.

Imam, the left-handed opener, and wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan will be asked to unlock their phones so investigators can examine the devices as part of a probe into alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s ongoing tour of England.

"The sources said the investigation will focus on alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan's ongoing series against England. A third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly received a notice from the agency," the report said.

Pakistan's cricket authorities have yet to disclose why it took the players’ phones into custody.

The move to seize mobile phones of the players raised concerns about possible match-fixing and corruption within Pakistan cricket.

Apart from Imam and Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were also released by the PCB.

The axe fell on head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul after the second Test match at Lord's.

Pakistan subsequently brought in five uncapped players, along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

Imam’s absence during the Lord’s Test had already become controversial. Although he was unable to bat in either innings because of a low-grade calf strain, he was seen taking throwdowns on the fourth day with his calf taped, prompting speculation over the severity of his injury.

Pakistan were dismissed for 110 and 194 in his absence.

Rizwan, meanwhile, had faced criticism over his lack of discipline and what was described as unprofessional conduct.