From debut hundred to greatness: The Miandad-Younis challenge for Azan

For the first time in its 74-year-old international cricket history, Pakistan fielded seven left-handed batters in the playing eleven for the first Test against Bangladesh.

But little did we know that there was going to be another record in the same Test match.

Azan Awais, one of the seven left-handed batters in the Pakistan team, became the 14th player from his country to score a hundred on Test debut.

The 21-year-old led Pakistan’s response to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 403 all out with a magnificent 103 (165 balls, 14 fours).

But the opener’s big efforts were not enough to stop Bangladesh from taking the first innings lead in Mirpur as Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-wicket haul (5-102) helped the home team restrict Pakistan to 386 all out.

With an overall lead of 34 runs, Bangladesh, who were 7-0 at stumps in their second innings on Day Three of the first Test, will fancy their chances of setting a big fourth innings target for Pakistan.

But Pakistan will certainly draw inspiration from debutant Azan’s skills and composure with the bat.

Consistency in domestic cricket

The Sialkot-born player said his debut success was built on hard work and consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Azan’s first Test cap was a reward for his highly impressive tally of 2673 runs (average 48.6) in 33 first-class matches, which included 10 hundreds.

"In the last two years, I performed really well in first-class cricket. The domestic cricket we've played gave us the kind of pitches to prepare for this green track,” the youngster said on Sunday.

“We got all kinds of pitches, and used a heavy Duke's ball, so we knew how we'd have to play on these kinds of tracks. In your debut match, there's always pressure, but thankfully, I absorbed it well."

There were no euphoric celebrations from Azan after reaching the magic three-figure mark.

"I'm a very calm guy. I just did a normal celebration. It's my first one. It's a very blessed feeling for me. It's a dream to play Test cricket for my country," he said.

While Azan’s hundred has raised expectations in cricket-obsessed Pakistan, it remains to be seen whether the talented opener can build on his promising start to Test cricket.

Of the 14 Pakistani players who hit Test hundreds on debut, only Javed Miandad, Younus Khan and Salim Malik became true greats in the five-day format as the rest failed to realise their true potential.

Azan has a long way to go, but his knock against Bangladesh, a formidable team in their own backyard, impressed Pakistani batting legend Mohammad Yousuf.

“A brilliant debut hundred by Azan Awais. Scoring under pressure and showing such composure at this level speaks volumes about his temperament and character,” Yousuf wrote on X.

“Pakistan cricket needs youngsters with this kind of confidence and hunger. Wishing him many more memorable innings ahead.”

Confident youngster

Despite needing medical attention after being hit on the helmet by Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana at the start of the innings, Azan showed immense character to bounce back before showing his range of shots on both sides of the wicket.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raza was highly impressed with the old-school batting approach of Azan, who has yet to play T20 cricket.

“Azan has huge potential. He has a solid temperament. What was very interesting for me was that despite being the younger player playing his first Test, he took the strike, not Imam-ul Haq, who is a veteran now. That was very impressive,” Raza said on his YouTube channel.

“He played the first ball and then got hit. But he didn’t give up and played very well. He has a very nice technique, picks the length very early, and he is equally good against pace and spin. But the most impressive thing was his temperament. He is brave, and it was beautiful to see that fearless approach.”

For a country with a rich history of producing great Test cricketers, Pakistan will hope Azan goes from strength to strength after his dream debut in Mirpur.