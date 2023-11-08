'Freak': Virat Kohli hails Glenn Maxwell's epic double century against Afghanistan

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli heaped praise on star Australia all-rounder and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, Glenn Maxwell, for a knock for the ages that helped five-time champions Australia seal a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Coming into bat with Australia staring down the barrel chasing an imposing 292 against Afghanistan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Maxwell singlehandedly took the Baggy Greens to a famous win with an unbeaten double-century.

Battling cramps and niggles, the 'Mad Max' of cricket produced an innings that will undoubtedly remain in public memory for years to come.

Over the course of his superlative knock, he also became the first non-opener in men's ODIs to make a double hundred.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts in pain after an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan. Photo: PTI

His knock of 201 off 128 balls which is already being hailed as one of the best in ODI history, was laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He brought up the winning runs with his 10th six.

After a mediocre start to the campaign at the beginning of last month, Australia posted its sixth straight win in the ongoing World Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell being treated for his hamstring injury. Photo: PTI

Lauding his brother from RCB for his 'freak' show at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Kohli took to his Instagram story and posted a special post for Maxwell.

Sharing an image of 'Big Show' Maxwell, Kohli wrote, "Only you could do this. Freak."

Many cricketers praised Maxwell's ODI innings as one of the best in the format's history. Batting stalwart Sachin Tendulkar called the innings the "best ODI knock".

"A wonderful knock by @IZadran18to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I've seen in my life. #AUSvAFG," Sachin posted from his X handle.

Maxwell was almost forced to retire due to multiple cramps and lingering back spasms, but he defied his physical discomfort to produce a sensational innings.

Maxwell scored 78 runs off just 33 balls, staying rooted to the crease but wielding his willow to great effect, finding boundaries at will.

He singlehandedly lifted the Aussies from a precarious 91/7 to a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan, which was enough to seal their place in the last four.

