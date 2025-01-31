Fourth T20: India beat England by 15 runs to clinch series

India's Harshit Rana. Photo: Reuters

India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20 International in Pune to clinch the five-match series with a game to spare.

India, riding on half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, posted a competitive 181-9.

Concussion substitute Harshit Rana, who came on for Dube, made a dream debut, snapping up three wickets as England folded up for 166.

