Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister passes away

The funeral prayers will take place later today in Karachi

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:17 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:18 PM

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s sister died on Tuesday. Afridi shared the devastating news on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“With heavy hearts, we inform you that our beloved sister passed away,” Afridi wrote. The funeral prayers will take place later today in Karachi.

Afridi had reached out on social media for prayers yesterday saying that his sister was in a critical condition and fighting for her life at a hospital. Her condition even forced the ex-Pakistan all-rounder to change his travel plans and visit his ailing sister.

“I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong. My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb,” Afridi had posted.

The distressing piece of information comes just weeks after Shahid Afridi organised a grand ceremony to celebrate his daughter Ansha Afridi’s marriage to Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Their intimate nikah ceremony took place earlier this year in February.

As far as Shahid Afridi’s international career is concerned, the destructive former Pakistan all-rounder notched 11 centuries having featured in 27 Tests and 398 ODIs. In international cricket, Afridi made his debut against Kenya during an ODI match back in October 1996. In T20Is, the 43-year-old represented Pakistan 99 times. Afridi has more than 500 wickets to his name across all three formats of the game.

ALSO READ: