Former England captain Eoin Morgan retires from all forms of cricket

The venue will host the opening two races of the Asian Le Mans Series this weekend
England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket aged 36 on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career studded with short-form success.
Former white-ball captain Morgan, who bowed out of the international game last June, led England to 50-over World Cup glory on home soil and the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.
Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, registering 118 wins as skipper across the two formats.
"After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan said in a statement on Twitter.
"I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.
"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future."
Dublin-born Morgan made his ODI debut aged 16 with Ireland before he was called up by England in 2009.
He played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total, and scored 700 runs in 16 tests.
ALSO READ:
The venue will host the opening two races of the Asian Le Mans Series this weekend
For the first time, the UAE will host the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships
MI Emirates will have little time to recuperate as they go up against the Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday
Dutch rider shocks big names to win Stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women
Her work ethic has remained the same despite earning a place on the Forbes’ list of 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world
Australia currently top the standings, with India in hot pursuit in second place
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Atsu had "been successfully rescued from the rubble but his Turkish club Hatayspor's coach said the Ghana midfielder has not been found
Bencic was made to work in her first match of the tournament, winning 6-4, 7-5 against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk