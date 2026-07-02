Former Dubai cricket administrator D'Silva passes away

Thomson John D'Silva, a respected cricket administrator and long-time supporter of UAE domestic cricket, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75.

D'Silva, affectionately known as "Uncle Thomson" within cricketing circles, died peacefully at a care centre in India while undergoing therapy.

D'Silva, who was a prominent businessman, was best known in the UAE for his contribution to cricket. He became deeply involved in the local game in Dubai and held managerial roles with several prominent teams, including Lloyds TSB, Danube Lions and Arab Udupi.

“He is remembered by the UAE cricket community as a dedicated administrator, mentor and ambassador for the game whose influence extended far beyond the boundary ropes,” said veteran cricket coach Gopal Jasapara.

His most notable achievement came with Arab Udupi, which rose from the lower divisions to become one of the strongest teams in UAE domestic cricket under his leadership, culminating in an A Division championship triumph.

D'Silva also managed the Emirates India team that won UAE National Championship titles in 2007 and 2011 and was associated with several successful domestic sides. Widely admired for his eye for talent, player management skills and commitment to grassroots cricket, he played a significant role in the development of numerous domestic and UAE national team players.