Follow ball by ball World Cup coverage on BIG 106.2 & talk 100.3

BIG 106.2 and talk 100.3 are the official radio broadcasters of the tournament

Ajay Sethi with Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 10:11 PM

Channel 2 Group Corporation, holding multiple audio rights of cricket, and FunAsia Network (BIG 106.2 & talk 100.3), a premier entertainment and media group, and Accu Global proudly announce their partnership as the official broadcast partners for the ICC World Cup.

Channel 2 Group Corporation, the global audio rights holder of the ICC World Cup, in collaboration with the FunAsia Network is presenting live ball by ball World Cup coverage on BIG 106.2 & talk 100.3.

As part of this partnership, BIG 106.2 and talk 100.3 are the official radio broadcasters of the tournament, providing live coverage and expert analysis, enhancing the cricket ODI experience for listeners and fans.

Cricket experts Charu Sharma, Owais Shah and Sudhir Tyagi are leading the commentary team of UAE voices, bringing their insights and extensive knowledge of the game to the audience.

“We are extremely thrilled to join forces with FunAsia Network to bring the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 to our listeners through our collaboration and our shared goal to offer an unparalleled listening experience. We promise that the thrill of the tournament will be memorable in the hearts of passionate cricket fans,” said Ajay Sethi, chairman of the Channel 2 Group Corporation.

Pratik Mehta Managing Director of the Fun Asia Network, added: “We are thrilled to partner with the Channel 2 Group Corporation for this prestigious tournament. Cricket is a uniting force of cricket fans in the UAE. This collaboration, will deliver an exceptional listening experience that will capture the spirit of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023.”

ALSO READ: