Fluke or deft touch? Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's boundary sparks internet debate

A boundary that came off Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s bat on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka has sparked a big debate on social media. The question surrounding the intriguing shot: was it intentional or not?
Facing a fuller delivery from Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando, Babar came up with a cheeky shot touch to get a boundary at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. Initially, it seemed that Babar wanted to leave the ball, but presumably changed his mind to pull off a late flick to guide the ball between the first slip and gully for a boundary.
While a section of social media felt that Babar’s shot was just a fluke — and that he accidentally hit the ball while trying to leave it, others posted an old video of the star Pakistan batter trying to play a similar kind of shot in the nets.
Some users were convinced that Babar played the shot “intentionally and guided it for four.”
Others claimed that Babar was “lucky it [ball] bounced off the blade.”
Babar’s first innings in the second Test came to an end in the 48th over after Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya trapped him LBW. It was the sixth time Jayasuriya succeeded in picking up the wicket of Babar in red-ball cricket. Facing 75 deliveries, the 28-year-old managed to score 39 runs. His knock comprised four boundaries and one six.
Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique came up with a scintillating double hundred to guide his side to a mammoth total of 576. All-rounder Agha Salman also contributed with the bat significantly, having registered his second Test hundred. Salman remained unbeaten on 132 when skipper Babar decided to declare Pakistan’s first innings.
Earlier, Sri Lanka was bundled out for a lowly 166 in the first innings of the second Test. Pakistan kicked off the Test series against Sri Lanka on a promising note, having won the opening encounter by four wickets.
