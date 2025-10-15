First Emirati-owned team launched for Abu Dhabi T10 League

In alignment with the UAE Vision 2031 to strengthen the nation’s global leadership in sports, AMH Sports has officially announced the acquisition and launch of the Aspin Stallions — the first-ever Emirati-owned franchise in the prestigious Abu Dhabi T10 League.

This landmark announcement marks a new chapter in the UAE’s sporting journey, symbolising national pride, innovation, and international collaboration.

The Aspin Stallions, owned by Ahmad Khoori, Member of the UAE Federal National Council and former Senior Vice President of Emirates Airlines, represent a pioneering step in Emirati participation in global franchise sports.

Under AMH Sports, the franchise aims to set new standards in sporting excellence, community engagement, and youth development across the UAE.

“The UAE continues to inspire progress, inclusivity, and excellence in every field — and sports is no exception," Khoori said.

"The Aspin Stallions symbolise the UAE’s ambition to not just participate but lead on the global stage. This initiative reflects our commitment to youth empowerment, international cooperation, and the spirit of sportsmanship that defines our nation.”

The UAE has long shared a deep and historic friendship with India — home to one of the world’s largest cricket-loving populations. With over 9 million expatriates residing in the UAE, 50 per cent of whom are passionate cricket fans, this initiative builds a bridge between two nations united by sport.

Through the Aspin Stallions, AMH Sports seeks to honor this shared passion by creating a franchise that represents the UAE’s diversity and celebrates the spirit of cricket that binds both nations together.

The success of the Abu Dhabi T10 is a testament to the leadership of Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of the League, whose vision has transformed cricket entertainment and placed the UAE at the center of world cricket.

“We welcome Aspin Stallions as the first Emirati-owned franchise in the league. This is a proud moment not just for Abu Dhabi T10 but for the UAE’s sporting ecosystem,” said Mulk. “It reflects the UAE’s growing prominence as a global sports destination and reinforces the spirit of partnership between nations.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is the world’s only ten-over international cricket league officially sanctioned by ICC and licenced by the Emirates Cricket Board. It has become one of the most followed cricket formats globally, attracting star players and audiences from around the world. The tournament is hosted annually at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Tourism.