Fernando, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to rare ODI series win over India

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Sadeera Samarawickrama (left) celebrate their team's win over India on Wednesday. — AFP

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:29 PM

Avishka Fernando scored a superb 96 and Dunith Wellalage took five wickets as Sri Lanka thumped India by 110 runs in Colombo on Wednesday to seal a first bilateral one-day international series win over their south Asian neighbours in 27 years.

Faced with a tricky victory target of 249 to draw level at 1-1, India never built any momentum after losing their two most experienced batsmen in skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they folded for a disappointing 138 in 26.1 overs.

Wellalage had Rohit caught behind for 35 after the Indian skipper went on the attack early on and the spinner then trapped Kohli lbw for 20, with India unable to arrest their slide from there at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer also fell victim to Wellalage, who finished with figures of 5-27 after getting rid of last man Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar mounted a late fightback for India with a well-made 30 but his effort was in vain.