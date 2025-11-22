Farhan dazzles as Pakistan outplay Sri Lanka in tri-series

Sahibzada Farhan hammered an unbeaten 80 off 45 balls as Pakistan eased past a struggling Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the T20 tri-series on Saturday.

After being skittled for 95 in their opening 67-run defeat to Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka’s batting woes continued. Electing to bat first, captain Dasun Shanaka saw his side restricted to 128-7.

Farhan’s explosive innings — laced with five sixes and six fours — powered Pakistan to their second straight win, the hosts racing to 131-3 in just 15.3 overs.

Sri Lanka’s miserable white-ball tour shows no signs of improving. Already swept 3-0 in the ODI series, their batters have now faltered again in both of their opening games of the tri-series.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 131 for 3 (Farhan 80*, Chameera 2-29, Shanaka 1-14) beat Sri Lanka 128 for 7 (Liyanage 41*, Nawaz 3-16, Mirza 1-26) by seven wickets